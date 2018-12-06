RCMP seek assistance locating stolen Snowmobile from Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen 2017 yellow and black 850 Ski-Doo snowmobile.

The snowmobile was reported stolen on November 24, 2018, to the Fort St. John RCMP, the 2017 yellow and black 850 Ski-Doo snowmobile was taken sometime in the last 4 months from the Welch Subdivision, in Charlie Lake, B.C.

The snowmobile is described as:

• 2017 Ski-Doo snowmobile

• Model 850

• Yellow and black

• Vin: 2BPSCFHC0H000087

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information in this matter to contact police. If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca