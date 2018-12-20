Referendum on Electoral Reform results released

VICTORIA, B.C. – The 2018 Referendum on Electoral Reform results have been released and 61.3 percent voted to keep the current election system.

Over 3.3 million voting packages were sent to registered voters in B.C. and event registered voters who are temporarily away from their homes in international locations.

The purpose of the referendum was to ask British Columbians on what electoral system should be used to determine election results.

The choices to vote on were to keep the existing voting system of first-past-the-post or to go with a new system of proportional representation.

The referendum fulfilled an election commitment by the B.C. New Democratic Party during the 2017 provincial election. Premier John Horgan’s platform promised a referendum and that the government would actively campaign for electoral reform.

61.3 percent (845,235) voted in favour of maintaining the current voting system of first-past-the-post.

38.7 percent (533,518) voted in favour of adopting the new voting system of proportional representation.

1,403,358 completed voting packages were returned to Elections BC by the deadline of 4:30 p.m. on December 7, representing returns from 42.6 percent of registered voters.