Referendum results made for a fantastic day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local MLA’s are happy with the results of the referendum on electoral reform.

December 20th, 2018 the results of the referendum were released with 61.3 percent of voters wanting to keep the current system in place, first-past-the-post. Both the North and South Peace Regions represented the strongest voices in the Province by saying no to a new system.

During their Moose FM’s weekly talk show, Trev Talks, both MLA’s Dan Davies and Mike Bernier expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the results of the vote.

“It was a fantastic day, absolutely fantastic day. Peace River North had a resounding turnout and a resounding no, to proportional representation. If I looked at the numbers correctly I would believe we had the strongest say out of the entire Province,” said Davies

Bernier said, “We were the second highest in the Province with 85 percent. North Peace and South Peace were the strongest voices in the entire Province which I was hoping for,” Bernier goes on to say “I think Dan and I should, first of all, should say thank you to everybody that took the time to get out and vote and keep the same, this is very important for rural B.C. There was a lot of support by so many groups and other local politicians. Bob Zimmer was great, and he understood and supported this from the get-go, to remind all of those rural voices and our input is so needed in Victoria, and we did not want to lose that.”

Premier John Horgan had the following statement which was not as enthusiastic as our local representatives on the topic of the referendum results.

“This year, British Columbians participated in an important conversation about the future of our democracy. People took part in the largest public engagement in B.C.’s history and gathered in communities around B.C. for town halls and discussions about how we vote in our province.

British Columbians have now spoken and chosen to stick with the current voting system. This referendum was held because we believe that this decision needed to be up to people, not politicians. While many people, myself included, are disappointed in the outcome, we respect people’s decision.

British Columbians are passionate about our democracy. I want to thank everyone who turned out to vote in such strong numbers and express my gratitude to Elections BC for its work running a fair referendum that engaged people throughout B.C.

Since forming a government, we have been working to make life better for people. We’ve already banned big money and introduced tough new restrictions on lobbyists to put people back at the centre of our politics. There’s a lot more work to do, and our government is going to keep working with our partners in the B.C. Green caucus to make government work for people in B.C.”

