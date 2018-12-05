Regional District cancels December 7 meeting on the Southern Mountain Caribou Program

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has cancelled the meeting in regards to the Southern Mountain Caribou Program.

The meeting was to take place on December 7, 2018.

The main purpose of the meeting was to receive a delegation from Assistant Deputy Minister Jennifer McGuire, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy regarding the current status of the discussions regarding caribou recovery activities west of Chetwynd.

A reschedule date for the meeting has yet to be announced.

For more information, you can visit prrd.bc.ca