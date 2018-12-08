Regional District releases full geotechnical report of the Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has released the full geotechnical report on the Old Fort Landslide.

The report is included in the agenda for the December 14, PRRD Board meeting. The report says the potential for the massive rockslide to move again is high, but there is no imminent danger to homes in the area that haven’t already been affected.

The report from Westrek Geotechnical Services says “Both the channelized earthflow and the west landslide are expected to move again, probably during spring freshet, severely damaging the temporary access road leading to the Old Fort and continuing to impact the house at 7605 Old Fort Road.”

The east landslide could also move again during the spring, but is still 200 m from the Old Fort Road and does not pose any immediate threat to other houses in the Old Fort.

The PRRD will hold a community meeting on December 17 at 7 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre to present the Geotechnical report to residents of the Old Fort.

The Regional District is also working with the Province and consultants to establish monitoring options. There is also an option that the District creates a new position within the Regional District to help residents of the Old Fort, called the Recovery Manager. This person would be hired if the Province approves funding for an initial six month period.

To full geotechnical report is included below: