-6.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 7, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
MP Bob Zimmer and Chair of the Regional District Brad Sperling are standing on the Old Fort Road October 18, 2018 - MP Bob Zimmer
Home News Regional District releases full geotechnical report of the Old Fort Landslide
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Regional District releases full geotechnical report of the Old Fort Landslide

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has released the full geotechnical report on the Old Fort Landslide.

The report is included in the agenda for the December 14, PRRD Board meeting.  The report says the potential for the massive rockslide to move again is high, but there is no imminent danger to homes in the area that haven’t already been affected.

The report from Westrek Geotechnical Services says “Both the channelized earthflow and the west landslide are expected to move again, probably during spring freshet, severely damaging the temporary access road leading to the Old Fort and continuing to impact the house at 7605 Old Fort Road.”

- Advertisement -

The east landslide could also move again during the spring, but is still 200 m from the Old Fort Road and does not pose any immediate threat to other houses in the Old Fort.

The PRRD will hold a community meeting on December 17 at 7 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre to present the Geotechnical report to residents of the Old Fort.

The Regional District is also working with the Province and consultants to establish monitoring options.  There is also an option that the District creates a new position within the Regional District to help residents of the Old Fort, called the Recovery Manager.  This person would be hired if the Province approves funding for an initial six month period.

To full geotechnical report is included below:

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleStrawberry-flavoured acetaminophen infant oral drops recalled due to defective child-resistant safety caps

RECENT STORIES

News

Strawberry-flavoured acetaminophen infant oral drops recalled due to defective child-resistant safety caps

Scott Brooks -
OTTAWA - Laboratoire Riva Inc. and Laboratoires Trianon Inc. are voluntarily recalling five over-the-counter strawberry-flavoured acetaminophen oral drops for infants. The products...
Read more
News

MLA’s speak out about the Provinces withdraw from speaking about the caribou

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C.- After the recent cancellation of the meeting between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the...
Read more
News

Salvation Army continues to look for Christmas Kettle volunteers

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Salvation Army is continuing to look for volunteers for their...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Salvation Army continues to look for Christmas Kettle volunteers

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Salvation Army is continuing to look for volunteers for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign. Cameron Eggie,...

Great success for the FSJ Library’s Food for Fines Campaign

Second date announced for the Co-op’s Community Christmas

BC Oil & Gas Commission working to determine source of earthquake

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.