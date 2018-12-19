1 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Photo Credit: Fish &  Wildlife Compensation
NewsRegional

Regional District sends Letter of Appreciation to Saulteau First Nation on Caribou Recovery

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has sent a letter of appreciation to the Saulteau First Nation after their letter about the proposed Caribou Recovery Program.

Brad Sperling, Chair of the Peace River Regional District says they appreciate the thoughtful and engaging letter, from the Saulteau.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Chief and Council of the Saulteau First Nations for their thoughtful and engaging letter regarding the Southern Mountain Caribou, a letter that was provided not only to the Peace River Regional District but also to the general public. We applaud the leadership and integrity shown by the Saulteau to communicate as openly as possible about the importance of caribou recovery.”

PRRD says they have repeatedly asked the Province to display a similar level of
openness in their communications.

“The Peace River Regional District has repeatedly asked the Province to display a similar level of transparency and openness in their communications, to no avail. This public outreach by the Saulteau First Nations demonstrates that the Saulteau people recognize that they are people of the Peace and that they want to work together with all stakeholders to arrive at solutions that can be supported by all.”

The Regional District Board says they look forward to future opportunities to engage on this important topic with all stakeholders and governments.

The full letter from the Regional District to the Saulteau Nation can be viewed on the District’s website

Scott Brooks
