Regional District will continue to advocate for open conversation in Southern Mountain Caribou Program

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – On December 4 the Peace River Regional District announced that the Southern Mountain Caribou Program Meeting had been cancelled.

The purpose of the meeting, initially scheduled for December 7, was to receive a delegation from Assistant Deputy Minister Jennifer McGuire, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy regarding the current status of the discussions regarding caribou recovery activities west of Chetwynd.

In a release, PRRD says the reason for the cancellation was that Provincial representatives were not willing to attend the meeting to provide an update on the program.

- Advertisement -

“Provincial representatives were not willing to attend the meeting to update the Board on the Southern Mountain Caribou. The Province will not deliver any information in an open meeting setting at this time. Provincial representatives have advised that they will reschedule as soon as possible to share information with the Board and the public about caribou recovery efforts in the region. In the interim, the Province has advised that they will deliver a public information bulletin to update the Peace River Regional District

residents on caribou conservation.”

The Regional District says they are continuing to advocate for an open conversation with the Province and local governments regarding the status of the discussions about caribou recovery activities west of Chetwynd.

“The PRRD is very adamant that consultation with local governments, industry, First Nations, and recreational groups is required to fully inform any decisions made to protect caribou populations, with the least impact to local economies and resident lifestyles.”

A reschedule date for the meeting has yet to be announced.

For more information, you can visit prrd.bc.ca