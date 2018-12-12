Rental Housing Task Force submits final reports and submissions

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Rental Housing Task Force has submitted its final report and recommendations to the B.C. Government.

The Task Force hopes to make the rental housing system better by dealing with renovictions, making renting more secure and improving enforcement of regulations and laws.

The task force identified 23 recommendations for potential new or amended legislation or regulation, and for actions that could modernize and improve the rental housing system for renters and landlords.

The recommendations address safe and secure housing, strengthened enforcement and penalties, housing supply and process.

Adam Olsen, a member of the Rental Housing Task Force and MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, says it is very important to make recommendations that are fair and balanced to both the renters and landlords.

“We looked carefully at how all of the recommendations would impact both renters and landlords. It was very important that we provide fair and balanced recommendations, understanding that renters need strengthened protections, while landlords need to continue to be able to make key decisions regarding their rental property.”

The task force travelled to 11 communities around B.C. to hear from renters and landlords, as well as stakeholders. The task force also received more than 430 written submissions and more than 1,400 responses to its online survey.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing will review the task force’s recommendations over the coming weeks to consider how they might be implemented and discuss the recommendations with key stakeholder organizations.

Prior to the final report, the task force released early recommendations. On Sept. 26, 2018, the government took action on these early recommendations by setting the annual allowable rent increase to 2.5 percent to match inflation, with an exception to allow for modest increases where work has been done to improve rental properties.

Action on housing and ensuring fairness for tenants and landlords are shared priorities between government and the B.C. Green caucus and are part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.