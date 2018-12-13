Results from Fort St. John homeless count released

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Housing and the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society have released its ‘2018 Homeless Count in BC’ report.

The report summarizes findings from 24 homeless counts conducted in communities across British Columbia.

Fort St. John was one of the communities that were included in the report with 61 respondents.

- Advertisement -

Percentages, in the report, are based on the number of people who responded to

survey questions and not the total number of people identified as experiencing homelessness.

Out of a total of 61 people surveyed in Fort St. John, 66 percent said to be sheltered while 34 percent said to be unsheltered.

When it comes to gender, males make up 75 percent of the homeless population, while females only make up 25 percent.

The largest age group in the survey is between 25-54 making up 71 percent, with the second largest age group being in the 65+ at 22 percent.

59 percent of those surveyed identified themselves as Indigenous, while 41 percent identified as other.

Other categories of focus in the survey included health conditions, history of being homeless, and those with youth in care.

B.C. Housing says this report provides important baseline information on the estimated number, key demographic and service provision needs of people experiencing homelessness in communities across B.C.

The full report can be viewed on the B.C. Housing’s website.