Rose Prairie family home burns down GoFundMe set up

ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. – Mid December the home of Jake and Brianne Dyksterhuis burnt down, causing them to lose the contents and their family vehicle.

December 14th at 1 am the Dyksterhuis’s woke up to find their house was on fire, ‘there was only enough time to grab their daughter who was still sleeping in their bedroom and jump out the window in their night clothes’, states the GoFundMe page set up to help assist the family.

As a young family with a nine-month-old daughter and another child due in the spring, a GoFundMe account was created to alleviate some of the financial burdens that come with losing everything.

The goal for the Fundraiser is set at $10,000 and they are close to reaching their goal.

