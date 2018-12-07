-6.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 7, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Salvation Army continues to look for Christmas Kettle volunteers
News

Salvation Army continues to look for Christmas Kettle volunteers

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Salvation Army is continuing to look for volunteers for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director for the Fort St. John Salvation Army, says they are currently looking for more volunteers to fill the posts that are located around the city.

“We’ve put some posts out. The campaign goes right until the 24, except for Sundays. So, we need about 25 people a day to pull it off.”

- Advertisement -

Eggie also expresses that this volunteer position is not time demanding.

“Most shifts are two hours in length with a variety of locations around town.”

Eggie says some local businesses have been generous in stepping up on providing people to help out with the Campaign.

“We have some companies that have come on board. Most recently ReMax and Century 21 have taken on scheduled days which is really helpful.”

To volunteer your time to the Christmas Kettle Campaign, you can call Volunteer Coordinator Tatiana at 250-261-1933

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleGreat success for the FSJ Library’s Food for Fines Campaign

RECENT STORIES

News

Great success for the FSJ Library’s Food for Fines Campaign

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Library forgave over $1000 in Library fines and receiving ample donations of food and...
Read more
News

BC Oil & Gas Commission determine source of earthquake

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has determined the source of the earthquake that...
Read more
News

NPSS presents the Musical Mamma Mia

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NPSS Musical Theatre students present Mamma Mia with the show opening Friday, December 7th,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

NPSS presents the Musical Mamma Mia

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NPSS Musical Theatre students present Mamma Mia with the show opening Friday, December 7th, 2018. Under the direction of Emry...

Hannah Lindner to compete with Team Guidos at BC Junior Ladies...

NPSS athletes Jeffers and O’Brien Participate Annual High School All-Star Game

Fort St. John Huskies donates over $3,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.