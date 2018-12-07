Salvation Army continues to look for Christmas Kettle volunteers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Salvation Army is continuing to look for volunteers for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director for the Fort St. John Salvation Army, says they are currently looking for more volunteers to fill the posts that are located around the city.

“We’ve put some posts out. The campaign goes right until the 24, except for Sundays. So, we need about 25 people a day to pull it off.”

Eggie also expresses that this volunteer position is not time demanding.

“Most shifts are two hours in length with a variety of locations around town.”

Eggie says some local businesses have been generous in stepping up on providing people to help out with the Campaign.

“We have some companies that have come on board. Most recently ReMax and Century 21 have taken on scheduled days which is really helpful.”

To volunteer your time to the Christmas Kettle Campaign, you can call Volunteer Coordinator Tatiana at 250-261-1933