Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Hamper Building has been a great success
News

Salvation Army has been receiving generous help from the community

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army has been building their 165 Christmas Hampers that they could not have done without the generous help of this Community.

In the past month, several organizations and businesses have come together to help provide food and gifts to create a successful Christmas Hamper Campaign.

Some of the community support has been received through;

  • Huskies – Fill a bus, was more successful than the year previous
  • Safeway – Donated four tons of food
  • FSJ Senior Flyers – Teddy Bear Toss, received a couple hundred bears
  • Century 21 – Toy Drive, saw the most toys this year and sponsored 21 hampers (Independently purchased the food, gift cards and toys. $165 value per hamper)
  • ATCO Two Rivers Camp – Donated $2500 purchased food from the Wholesale Club
  • Doig First Nations – Donated $2500
  • Giant Power Tong – Donated 100 Turkeys
  • Butcher Block – Donated 150 Hams
  • C&V Trailer Rentals – Donated the use of a Trailer to pick up the donations
“With every added donation we are able to help more people,” said Cameron Eggie, Executive Director for the Salvation Army. “Big efforts have been put forth by a lot of people to make this all happen.”

The Red Kettle Campaign continues and spaces are still available to volunteer.

If you are interested in Volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign call the Volunteer Coordinator Tatiana (250) 261-1933

Salvation Army FB Page CLICK HERE

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign CLICK HERE 

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
