Santa Claus parade tonight in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The Annual FSJ Santa Claus parade will happen Saturday night, December 1st at 5 pm and starts on 100th street and 108 Avenue.

The community is welcomed to come and observe the public participated parade that includes a variety of Christmas floats that come in all different size, shapes and forms.

The City would like to remind the Public to remember ‘Safety First’ and ensure everyone attending remain on sidewalks as it will be dark and visibility will be a concern. You are welcomed to wear reflective clothing or glowsticks to make yourself more visible. More tips are on the link below.

- Advertisement -

If you can’t make the parade, Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca will stream the parade to their Facebook pages starting at around 5 p.m. The video stream is sponsored by the City of Fort St. John.

Schedule of Events

3:30 pm – Parade Marshalling begins

5:00 pm – Parade begins

5:30 pm – Park Festivities begin (hot dogs, hot chocolate, bonfire, etc.) at the vacant lot at the corner of 96 Ave and 100 Street

6:15 pm (this time may vary depending on when the parade ends) – Opening Remarks

6:30pm – Tree Light-up Ceremony (countdown)

6:35 – Santa Visits (Santa will try to see as many children as possible but visits may be cut short in the event of cold temperatures)

The following locations will be offering specials before and during the parade:

North Peace Cultural Centre – serving FREE hot chocolate and host of the annual Gingerbread House contest

MJ Cafe Crepe – 30% off decadent and specialty hot chocolates that day on all 30 flavours and 40% off drip coffee

North Peace Savings & Credit Union – Will be handing out free popcorn for parade spectators in front of their branch just before parade start time

Subway – Free hot chocolate and cookies from 4-6pm at the 100 St location

Not only is there the Santa Claus Parade this evening, but visitors also have the opportunity to head to the Park, the open lot at 96 Ave and 100 Street (where the old Visitor Centre/A&W used to be) for the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and the opportunity to see Santa.

Rotary Club will be serving complimentary hot dogs and McDonald’s will have the McCafe trailer out serving free hot chocolate.

For more information on this event CLICK HERE