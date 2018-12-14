Saulteau First Nation say rumours about Caribou Plan are false

SAULTEAU FIRST NATION, B.C. – The Saulteau First Nation has released a letter stating there are some rumours associated with the Southern Mountain Caribou Recovery Plan that are not true.

In a letter released this week, the Cheif and Council state there are a lot of rumours about the steps the Federal and Provincial Governments are taking to help recover Caribou. The Saulteau say they have had the most successful Caribou Recovery Program in the world taking an existing herd from 16 animals up to 80.

Chief and Council say they understand that people of the Peace Region love the outdoors. “We understand that because we are Peace people also. We love the outdoors. We work here, and our people share a lot of the same values that you do. We are your neighbours, and we all share the Treaty 8 and the Peace Region together.”

The letter states “The steps that the Federal and Provincial Governments are thinking of taking are not going to cause mills to shut down. That is just not true.”

The letter goes on to say that rumours that Powder King would be shut down is also not true and there will be no ban on river boating. The Chief and Council also say they are not going to restrict recreational access to the backcountry and that there will be only some motor vehicle closures in high alpine areas.

The letter also reveals there will be stakeholder consultation in the new year with local groups, companies and local municipalities.

“It would be better to be patient and have some faith. When people jump the gun and give into their worst fears, and spread wild rumours, based on false information – it doesn’t help their cause, it actually makes it less likely that governments will listen to them.”

The Provincial and Federal Governments haven’t released any confirmed information about what is being planned for the Southern Mountain Caribou Recovery Program. Several meetings with local governments were cancelled earlier this month after Provincial Officials refused to meet in public to discuss the plan.

A full copy of the letter can be seen below.