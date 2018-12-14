-2.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 14, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Saulteau First Nation say rumours about Caribou Plan are false
NewsRegional

Saulteau First Nation say rumours about Caribou Plan are false

Adam Reaburn

SAULTEAU FIRST NATION, B.C. – The Saulteau First Nation has released a letter stating there are some rumours associated with the Southern Mountain Caribou Recovery Plan that are not true.

In a letter released this week, the Cheif and Council state there are a lot of rumours about the steps the Federal and Provincial Governments are taking to help recover Caribou.  The Saulteau say they have had the most successful Caribou Recovery Program in the world taking an existing herd from 16 animals up to 80.

Chief and Council say they understand that people of the Peace Region love the outdoors. “We understand that because we are Peace people also.  We love the outdoors. We work here, and our people share a lot of the same values that you do. We are your neighbours, and we all share the Treaty 8 and the Peace Region together.”

- Advertisement -

The letter states “The steps that the Federal and Provincial Governments are thinking of taking are not going to cause mills to shut down.  That is just not true.”

The letter goes on to say that rumours that Powder King would be shut down is also not true and there will be no ban on river boating.  The Chief and Council also say they are not going to restrict recreational access to the backcountry and that there will be only some motor vehicle closures in high alpine areas.

The letter also reveals there will be stakeholder consultation in the new year with local groups, companies and local municipalities.

“It would be better to be patient and have some faith.  When people jump the gun and give into their worst fears, and spread wild rumours, based on false information – it doesn’t help their cause, it actually makes it less likely that governments will listen to them.”

The Provincial and Federal Governments haven’t released any confirmed information about what is being planned for the Southern Mountain Caribou Recovery Program.  Several meetings with local governments were cancelled earlier this month after Provincial Officials refused to meet in public to discuss the plan.

A full copy of the letter can be seen below.

The following letter was released this week by the Saulteau First Nation.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleUp to 35 cm of snow possible in the Pine Pass
Next articleAvalanche Canada issues special avalanche warning for this weekend

RECENT STORIES

News

NEATS Wildlings say Thank you to Council

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN. B.C. - NEAT's new program Wildlings went in front of City Council to share the success of...
Read more
Canadian Press

Suncor plans 10% production increase for 2019, holds capex spending steady

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Suncor Energy Inc. is planning to grow production by about 10 percent, even after Alberta's mandatory...
Read more
News

Avalanche Canada issues special avalanche warning for this weekend

Adam Reaburn -
REVELSTOKE, B.C. - Avalanche Canada has issued a special public avalanche warning for backcountry users. The warning went into effect...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Up to 35 cm of snow possible in the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A snowfall warning has been upgraded for the Pine Pass to a winter storm warning. A snowfall warning remains in...

Planning for Fort St John Air Show is well underway

Death outside Pouce Pub deemed not suspicious

Meeting with Federal officials about Caribou Recovery cancelled

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.