DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – School buses in and around Dawson Creek have been cancelled.

Buses are still running in Chetwynd, but they have been cancelled in Dawson Creek. There is no word yet from School District 60 if buses are running or not in the North Peace.

A snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace. The region could see another two centimetres of snow before it ends later today.