Fort St. John
Friday, December 7, 2018
Energetictickets.ca Events

Second date announced for the Co-op’s Community Christmas

Adam Reaburn
Second date announced! Tickets have been selling fast for the 2nd Annual Co-op Community Christmas Concert and you can now buy tickets for December 21st, 2018. The evening will feature an amazing line-up of local musicians some of your favourite Christmas songs December 20 & 21st at the Evangel Chapel Downtown.
The line-up of local performers includes feature artist Tom Cole, as well as Adam Winn, Lorissa Scriven, Rebecca McCord, Brayden Watson, Brian Salmond and the Willm’s Sisters. There will also be a Sing-Along portion of the evening with classic Christmas carols the whole family can sing along with.

Tickets for the event will be $10, with all tickets proceeds going to two local charities; the Fort St. John Firefighter’s Charitable Society and the Abbeyfield House. Tickets are available now at www.energetictickets.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source
This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors including the Fort St. John Co-op, ProNorth Heating, Enbridge, NorthRiver Midstream, Urban Systems, Progressive Auctions, Evangel Chapel Downtown, Sound in Town and Moose FM.
The doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m. on both nights – Thursday, December 20 and Friday, December 21st.
