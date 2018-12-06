Second Rotary Mega Lottery Early Bird Draw winner announced

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club has drawn another winner for the Rotary Mega Lottery early bird draw at the Northern Grand Hotel on Thursday.

This Early Bird Draw was the second of two draws, with the first one taking place on October 25.

Rotary Club members had the honour of drawing the ticket.

Ricky Kok, of Fort St. John, was the winner for the $5,000 draw.

The final draw for the Mega Lottery is on January 12, 2019.

For tickets and further information, you can visit https://rotarymegalottery.org/