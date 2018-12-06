-10.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 6, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
FSJ Rotary Club members drawing a name for the Mega Lottery Early Bird Draw. Source Submitted
Home News Second Rotary Mega Lottery Early Bird Draw winner announced
News

Second Rotary Mega Lottery Early Bird Draw winner announced

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club has drawn another winner for the Rotary Mega Lottery early bird draw at the Northern Grand Hotel on Thursday.

This Early Bird Draw was the second of two draws, with the first one taking place on October 25.

Rotary Club members had the honour of drawing the ticket.

- Advertisement -

Ricky Kok, of Fort St. John, was the winner for the $5,000 draw.

The final draw for the Mega Lottery is on January 12, 2019.

For tickets and further information, you can visit https://rotarymegalottery.org/ 

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleCM Finch Elementary School contributes to Poppy Campaign

RECENT STORIES

News

CM Finch Elementary School contributes to Poppy Campaign

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - C.M. Finch Elementary School recently donated $975.00 to the Fort St. John Poppy Campaign. The...
Read more
News

Farmers Advocate Office seeking participants for evaluation survey

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Farmers Advocate Office is currently seeking participants to fill out an evaluation survey. On behalf...
Read more
News

Calling all entrepreneurial spirited youths for the 2019 Junior Dragons Den Competition

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- This year's Junior Dragons Den is gearing up by looking for applicants to enter the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. climate change plan aims to build economy around renewable energy

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia government has introduced a strategy to shift away from fossil fuels and build the provincial economy around reducing greenhouse...

Premiers head to Montreal for tough meeting with Trudeau

B.C. climate change plan aims to build economy around renewable energy

Avalanche Canada receives $25 Million to Promote Avalanche Safety

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.