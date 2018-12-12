Site C Employment numbers drop in October

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Dam project dropped in October from the projects peak of 3,746 in September.

The size of the workforce sat at 3,681 in October. The number of contractors on site sits at 3,085. The number of engineers and project team members sat at 596.

Of the over 2,085 contractors at Site C, 2,395, or 78 percent were B.C. residents.

The number of Peace River Regional District resident contractors employed at Site C decreased to 729 or 24 percent.

The number of apprentices employed on the project increased from 145 in September 2018, to 167 during the month of October 2018.

The number of indigenous workers employed on the dam also dropped to 270.

And the number of female contractors employed on the project dropped by 26, to 458, meaning women make up 12.4 percent of the dam’s contractor workforce.