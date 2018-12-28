SledTown ShowDown – Tumbler Ridge needs your vote

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The final four contestants have been chosen for the SledTown ShowDown and Tumbler Ridge needs your vote to beat Edson, AB and advance to the championship round.

SNORIDERS, an online website and resource for snowmobile enthusiasts, is holding their annual contest for the best Snowtown. Snowmobile clubs across Canada have been battling for bragging rights for the best snowmobile trails in Canada.

The provincial finals have wrapped up and there are currently four new winners. Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Edson, Alberta, Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba will now face off for the ultimate champion bragging rights.

Tumbler Ridge is seeking your votes to push them through to the Finals

To VOTE for Tumbler Ridge CLICK HERE