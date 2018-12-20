Snowfall warning expanded to include Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass and has been expanded to include Fort Nelson.

The warning calls for 10 to 15 cm of snow on Thursday with higher amounts near the Rocky Mountains.

A low pressure system off Vancouver Island will cross the B.C. interior later today. It will drop 10 to 15 cm of snow over Williston, Pine Pass, McGregor, the B.C Peace and southern Fort Nelson region.

For up to date information on area highways, visit www.drivebc.ca.

Issued at 2018-12-20 18:53 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning continued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Over the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson regions lesser amounts will occur away from the Rockies.

Snow will end late this evening or overnight as the low moves into Alberta.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.