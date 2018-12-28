Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the B.C. Peace. The warning says the region could receive 10 to 20 cm of snow.

A low-pressure system will move into the area late Friday bringing heavy snow overnight into Saturday. Strong northwest winds in the wake of the low may produce local blowing snow with reduced visibility on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

A snowfall warning remains in place for the Pine Pass. That region could receive 15 to 25 cm with heavy snow starting during the day Friday.

See the full warning below for the B.C. Peace

Issued at 2018-12-28 11:32 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

A low-pressure system will approach the BC Peace River region tonight and move into Alberta on Saturday. Snow heavy at times will develop tonight and persist through Saturday afternoon.

Strong northwest winds in the wake of the low may produce local blowing snow with reduced visibility on Saturday.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.