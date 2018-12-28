-14.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 28, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace
NewsRegional

Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the B.C. Peace.  The warning says the region could receive 10 to 20 cm of snow.

A low-pressure system will move into the area late Friday bringing heavy snow overnight into Saturday.  Strong northwest winds in the wake of the low may produce local blowing snow with reduced visibility on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

A snowfall warning remains in place for the Pine Pass.  That region could receive 15 to 25 cm with heavy snow starting during the day Friday.

See the full warning below for the B.C. Peace

Issued at 2018-12-28 11:32 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snowfall warning issued for:
B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:
Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

A low-pressure system will approach the BC Peace River region tonight and move into Alberta on Saturday. Snow heavy at times will develop tonight and persist through Saturday afternoon.

Strong northwest winds in the wake of the low may produce local blowing snow with reduced visibility on Saturday.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 29 year old
Next articleRoiled in oil: Alberta votes in 2019 as energy issues, Trudeau dominate debate

RECENT STORIES

News

SledTown ShowDown – Tumbler Ridge needs your vote

Tracy Teves -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - The final four contestants have been chosen for the SledTown ShowDown and Tumbler Ridge needs...
Read more
News

Fort St John Red Cross seeking volunteers

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John chapter of the Canadian Red Cross is seeking volunteers for...
Read more
News

Phoenix Volunteer Club’s helping the community with Christmas Hampers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - For the third year, the Phoenix Club has run its 'Adopt a family Christmas...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Rose Prairie family home burns down GoFundMe set up

Tracy Teves -
ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Mid December the home of Jake and Brianne Dyksterhuis burnt down, causing them to lose the contents and their family...

Paying down debt is Canadians financial priority in 2019

Roiled in oil: Alberta votes in 2019 as energy issues, Trudeau...

Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.