Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. Peace and the Pine Pass.

The warning says our region could see anywhere from 10 to 15 cm. More snow will fall if you live closer to the Rocky Mountains.

The snow is expected to start Thursday morning and end later in the same day.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2018-12-20 11:50 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

An approaching Pacific low pressure system will drop 10 to 15 cm of snowfall accumulation over Williston, Pine Pass, McGregor and the B.C Peace. Over the Peace lesser amounts will occur away from the Rockies.

Snow will begin this morning and end late this evening or overnight tonight, as the low moves into Alberta.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.caor tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.