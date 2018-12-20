-6.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass
News

Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. Peace and the Pine Pass.

The warning says our region could see anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.  More snow will fall if you live closer to the Rocky Mountains.

The snow is expected to start Thursday morning and end later in the same day.

- Advertisement -

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2018-12-20 11:50 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snowfall warning issued for:
B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:
Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

An approaching Pacific low pressure system will drop 10 to 15 cm of snowfall accumulation over Williston, Pine Pass, McGregor and the B.C Peace. Over the Peace lesser amounts will occur away from the Rockies.

Snow will begin this morning and end late this evening or overnight tonight, as the low moves into Alberta.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.caor tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleThousands of trucks rally for oil and gas industry south of Edmonton

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Thousands of trucks rally for oil and gas industry south of Edmonton

Canadian Press -
NISKU, A.B. - Thousands of trucks drove in a convoy south of Edmonton to protest the ailing state of...
Read more
News

Tony and Tina’s Wedding

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Stage North Theatre with the FSJ Rotary Club will be presenting a new level...
Read more
Canadian Press

New natural gas producer members back $3 million gas clean tech program

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - An industry-sponsored fund designed to help develop clean technology using Canadian natural gas is launching a...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Eric Stutzman home in time for Christmas

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It has been a long road for Eric Stutzman and his medical journey yet the road home is now in...

FSJ Speed Skating Club members to join Team BC at Canada...

Mathews Park, Skating Ice Loop is now open

Regional District sends Letter of Appreciation to Saulteau First Nation on...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.