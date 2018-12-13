2.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 13, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass
News

Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass.

A low-pressure system will spread snow across Northern B.C. overnight Thursday that could bring as much as 15 cm of snow.

The snow will intensify on Friday before easing in the evening.

See the full warning.

3:22 PM PST Thursday 13 December 2018
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • B.C. North Peace River
  • B.C. South Peace River

Snowfall with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

An approaching Pacific low pressure system will spread snow across northern BC overnight tonight. The snow will intensify on Friday before easing in the evening. Total snowfall amounts of up to 15 cm are expected across Williston region, Pine Pass and the areas of the BC Peace near the Rockies.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

3:22 PM PST Thursday 13 December 2018
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

An approaching Pacific low pressure system will spread snow across northern BC overnight tonight. The snow will intensify on Friday before easing in the evening. Total snowfall amounts of up to 15 cm are expected across Williston region, Pine Pass and the areas of the BC Peace near the Rockies.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Local Events

