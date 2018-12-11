-2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn

CHETWYND, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 97 through the Pine Pass.

The warning issued early Tuesday says an intense frontal system is moving through B.C. producing significant snowfall over the Northern Rockies.

Environment Canada says the region could see 10 to 15 cm of snow Tuesday morning before the front moves southeast.

In the North Peace, the forecast says we could see 2 to 4 cm of snow.  For updates on highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2018-12-11 14:27 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snowfall warning issued for:
Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:
Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

An intense frontal system moving through BC is producing significant snowfall over the northern Rockies. 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast this morning before the front moves southeast and weakens.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

