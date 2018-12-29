-13.8 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, December 29, 2018
Snowfall warnings remain in place and expand into Alberta and Fort Nelson
NewsRegional

Snowfall warnings remain in place and expand into Alberta and Fort Nelson

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The snowfall warning issued Friday for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass remains in place, but has also been expanded into Alberta and Fort Nelson.

Fort St. John and the rest of the B.C. Peace is expected to see heavy snow today with total amounts ranging from 10 to 15 cm.

A low-pressure system will cross the region today. Heavy snow is expected to develop early this morning.  The wind will gust up to 60km/h Saturday afternoon causing temperatures to feel more like minus 26.

Fort Nelson is expected to receive 5 cm today as the heavy amounts remain to the south. The snow will ease this afternoon as the low moves into Alberta.

The Pine Pass could see up to 25 cm of snow.

Before you head out on area highways, visit www.drivebc.ca or 511.alberta.ca for current road conditions and highway cameras.

For more information on weather warnings where you live, click here.

 

Adam Reaburn
