Speed Skating Canada Cup coming to Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first leg of the Speed Skating Canada’s Cup is taking place this weekend in Fort St. John.

The competition will see junior and senior speed skaters competing in various long track races.

Women’s races include the 500 metres, 1,000 metres, 1,500 metres 3,000 metres and 5,000 metres. Men’s race will include all those and the 10,000 meters.

This competition is just one of 16 that is taking place across Canada.

The Speed Skating Canada’s Cup is taking place from December 7 to 9 at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

For more information, you can visit the Speed Skating Canada website.