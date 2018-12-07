Speed Skating Canada Cup is zooming along in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The Speed Skating Canada Cup is zooming along at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

With the first day already complete for the first Cup race, Speed Skating Meet Coordinator, Darren Guliov says a record has already been broken.

“We’ve just had one athlete just break our track record in one of the distances.”

Guliov says speed skaters from across Canada are participating in this Cup race.

“We have skaters coming in, basically, from all over the Country from Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, B.C. to compete here. It’s one of the four Cup events that’s held throughout the year.”

According to Guliov, the last time Fort St. John hosted the Canada Cup was four-years-ago and some of those athletes have since appeared at the Olympics.

“We hosted the Canada Cup four years ago. We had athletes here, that when they competed, last year they showed up on the Olympics, some of them. That’s the calibre of skaters we’ve got here. I would expect, looking at the skaters here, that you’re going to see some of these guys on the next Olympic team”.

The Speed Skating Canada Cup continues this Saturday and Sunday, December 8 and 9, at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

For updates and information, you can follow the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club’s Facebook page.