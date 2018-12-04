Sterling Middleton to compete with team Tardi at BC Junior Men’s Champions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sterling Middleton of Fort St. John will be joining his team, Team Tardi, at the B.C. Junior Men’s Championships.

Middleton’s team, Team Tardi consisting of Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Matthew Hall, and Alex Horvath joins a list of five teams qualified for the upcoming Junior Men’s Championships.

On the Remembrance Day long weekend, Team Tardi came in first at the B.C. Junior Men’s Tour with 260.00 points.

- Advertisement -

The team also won both the Anita Cochrane Memorial and the Rick Cotter Memorial.

Team Tardi will be competing at the B.C. Junior Men’s Championships from December 27, 2018, to January 1, 2019, in Vernon, B.C.