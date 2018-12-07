-6.1 C
One of the five medicines under the recall list. Source Health Canada
Strawberry-flavoured acetaminophen infant oral drops recalled due to defective child-resistant safety caps

Scott Brooks

OTTAWA – Laboratoire Riva Inc. and Laboratoires Trianon Inc. are voluntarily recalling five over-the-counter strawberry-flavoured acetaminophen oral drops for infants.

The products are labelled as Biomedic, Option+, Personnelle, Selection, or Laboratoires Trianon Inc. The products are packaged in 24 mL bottles and are used for pain and fever relief. They are being recalled because the child-resistant safety cap may be defective. This recall is in addition to previous recalls of children’s acetaminophen syrups for the same issue.

A defective cap could allow a child to accidentally ingest the product, which could pose a significant health concern.

Accidental ingestion can result in acetaminophen overdose and serious health consequences, including liver damage. Early signs of overdose include nausea, vomiting, lethargy and sweating. Liver damage may result in liver failure or, in the most severe cases, death. Abdominal pain may be the first sign of liver damage and may not be apparent for 24 to 48 hours.

This issue is related to product packaging and not the safety or effectiveness of the drug in the bottles. The products were distributed at major pharmacies across Canada.

Health Canada is recommending parents and caregivers to return or discard of the product.

If a child has overdosed on the medicine, you are asked to contact your nearest Poison Control Centre.

For more information on this recall, you can visit Health Canada’s website.

