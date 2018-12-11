Suspect charged in fatal hit and run in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have charged a male after a fatal hit and run on October 29, 2018.

The RCMP responded to a collision at the intersection of 100 street and 68 avenue. A white Ford F350 hit a Volkswagen. The 26-year-old occupant of the Volkswagen died as a result of the collision.

The driver of the F350 fled on foot.

Terris Truax of Grande Prairie, Alberta is facing the following charges;

Dangerous driving causing death.

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death.

Flight from a peace officer.

Possession of property obtained by crime x 2.

Truax remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on December 19, 2018.