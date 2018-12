TAYLOR, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge (North Peace) Ltd has rescheduled the deck maintenance on the Taylor Bridge for Friday, December 21.

The repair was originally to take place on Thursday, December 20 but was rescheduled due to poor weather conditions.

The maintenance will begin at 7 p.m. and go until 3:30 a.m.

Traffic will be single lane and alternating traffic with up to 20-minute delays.

Check DriveBC.ca for updates or call the after-hours line at 1-888-883-6688