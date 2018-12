FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge (North Peace) Ltd will be performing deck maintenance on the Taylor Bridge.

Thursday, December 20, 2018, the maintenance will begin at 7 pm and go until 3:30 am.

Traffic will be single lane and alternating traffic with up to 20-minute delays.

Check DriveBC for updates or call the after-hours line at 1-888-883-6688