Taylor Council to apply for Northern Development Initiative Trust’s Local Government Internship Program

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent council meeting, the District of Taylor Council has decided to apply for the Local Government Internship Program for 2019/2020 term.

The Internship Program is a management program that recognizes and builds on the education, training and career opportunities that exist in Northern B.C. Communities. The program prepares young people for an exciting career in local government while supporting capacity building and succession preparation for retiring senior staff in small, rural northern local governments.

Mayor Rob Fraser feels that it would be a good idea to apply to the Internship Program, given the positive outcome it has brought the District in years past.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve applied for it and been successful twice, and it has netted us some very good employees. I believe in this, I think it has done us some good over the past, and I am in support of this entire report.”

Council unanimously voted in favour of applying for the Internship Program.

Applications from the intern and from the Local Government for the grant are due by January 1, 2019.