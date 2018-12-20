Taylor Fire Chief seeks additional funding for improvements to Community Evacuation Route Planning

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent District of Taylor Council meeting, Taylor Fire Chief, Steve Byford, requested that Council support further fundi Community Evacuation Route Planning.

Chief Byford says improvements need to be made to Taylor’s evacuation planning, which will require funding.

“In reviewing our emergency plan, there’s work that needs to be done on our evacuation planning and the opportunity to take advantage of this possible grant would assist us financially in completing a plan which needs to be done with or without the support of UBCM (Union of B.C. Municipalities).”

Byford says staff has requested 100 percent funding up to $18,500 and noted that, if approved, the District of Taylor’s contribution would be approximately $2,000.

Byford says emergency planning is essential to the safety of the community.

“Evacuation Route Planning is essential in our community as it has only two main entry/exit routes. It is prudent to ensure the District proactively plan for community evacuations prior to an emergency incident occurring that would require the evacuation of all or part of the community.”

Council unanimously passed a motion to support the Fire Department in applying for funds towards the Community Evacuation Route Planning.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is a funding program intended to enhance the resiliency of local governments in order to respond to emergencies. The program is provided by the Province of B.C. and administered through the Union of B.C. Municipalities.