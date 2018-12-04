-2.5 C
Photo by Taylor Speedway Facebook Page.
Taylor Speedway seeking curfew extension

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Speedway is asking District of Taylor Council to extend the current curfew hours.

Currently, the curfew, in accordance with the District’s noise by-laws, is set at 10:00 p.m. The speedway is requesting to have the curfew extended by one hour to 11:00 p.m.

According to the Speedway, they see more race fans show up when a race is held at night than during the day.

“We are asking the council that our curfew be extended to 11.pm. from the current curfew of 10 p.m. We had night racing on our August long weekend event this year and there was approximately 50 more race fans on these two nights compared to our day racing. Night time racing also will help keep the dust to a minimum.”

The Club is also installing lights in preparation for night racing on Friday and Saturday nights.

Before making further changes, the Council has decided to run some tests and review the curfew by-law late next summer.

