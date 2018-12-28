-14.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 28, 2018
Pictured Cameron Eggie and his wife Tatjana Eggie, happy for a successful kettle campaign
News

The amazing success of the Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year the goal for the Red Kettle Campaign was set at $65,000 and with the help of our generous community the goal was reached.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army Northern Centre of Hope, shares that this was a very successful year for the Red Kettle Campaign and he attributes it to the community awareness. With new locations hosting the Red Kettles this year and new excited Volunteers helping to man the Kettles,  the grand total raised is $65,870! Last year the Campaign raised $47,060 for the Food Bank.

“The only way we can have a Food Bank in FSJ is through donated dollars,” says Eggie “While we are partnered with Food Bank B.C. no operational Dollars are available through that membership.”

Christmas Eve, the Kettles raised $10,000 alone on that day, a significant contribution towards this year’s goal.

“We are very happy how this Campaign turned out,” said Eggie, this will make the difference to ensure those in the Community that require food assistance will be able to receive this help.

This year’s new locations hosting the kettle was Gallagher’s Light Display, viewers of the light show generously donated in the total of $5484

“We’re just very thankful for the response of the community,” says Eggie “it is affirming that what we are doing is making a difference and that we’re not doing it alone”

To view more of the contributors to the Salvation Army’s Christmas programs CLICK HERE

To read more about Gallagher’s Light Display CLICK HERE

 

 

 

 

