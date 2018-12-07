-8 C
Image from City's Proposal for new Festival Plaza Space
Home News The City of Fort St. John releases two designs for the Festival...
News

The City of Fort St. John releases two designs for the Festival Plaza

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City is approaching Council next week with a presentation for the Festival Plaza Conceptual Development.

The City will ask Council, on December 10th after their presentation, if they wish to proceed with one of the two design options and for any further input in regards to the configuration of the space and access by possible roads. The City will ask the type of building that Council will prefer and does Council want the City to look further into public opinion regarding the festival plaza.

$1.2 Million Dollars was allocated from the Peace River Agreement signing bonus in 2015 for the development of this space. This new space in Centennial Park aligns with the City’s strategic plan to use downtown as a social, vibrant hub.

Surveys were put forth to get public opinion on the use for this space and now the City would like to share the results of the engagement process by discussing building options such as either a wood or metal structure with Council and a breakdown of the cost to build either option one or two.

The City hopes to start project tendering in March 2019 and begin construction in April with completion in September 2019.

