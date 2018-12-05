The Legion’s Annual Children’s Christmas Party

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – Applications are due for children to participate in this free event open to the general public, Sunday, December 9th, 2018.

The Legion’s Children’s Christmas party is an open event that fills up quickly and is put together by volunteers. Parents wanting to have their children participate in the event must fill out and return an application form. The only requirement for the event is that the parent delivers a pre-wrapped present for their child to the Legion.

This gift is returned the day of the party to the child and the intention is to hold the attending child’s space. On the day of the event, the child will receive two gifts, the one the parent provided and the one the Legion gets for them.

- Advertisement -

In previous years applications were filled and with alot of no shows the day of the event the Legion does not want any missed opportunities for children to attend and this is the reason for bringing in a present.

Once all the applications for the event are collected the volunteers go through sorting genders and ages and go out shopping to be able to purchase toys that are personalized to the children receiving them.

The Children’s Christmas Party starts at 1 pm and goes until 4 pm on Sunday, December 9th, 2018. The main hall of the Legion is decorated and ready with snacks and food, seasonal music, as well as games such as bobbing for Candy Canes which also includes winning prizes. Santa makes his way into the hall about 2:30 pm where he presents the children with their gifts.

To get an application for your child to attend the Christmas party email Jennilee at; jennilee_rennie_4@hotmail.com

Once receiving the application you can either return the filled out form to Jennilee or drop it off at the branch. People unable to get the application printed are also able to email Jennilee and include the attending child’s name, age, gender, the parent’s name and parents phone number. This process needs be completed by cutoff at 8 pm Friday, December, 7th, 2018

The wrapped present for the attending child is required to be at the Legion before noon Saturday, December 8th, 2018