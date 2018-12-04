The public is being invited to provide feedback on Freshwater Fishing Regulations

VICTORIA, B.C. – Ministry is going to be changing fishing regulations for 2019-2021 Freshwater Fishing and the public is being invited to provide feedback on these proposed changes.

Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development have proposed changes that include; fishing methods, gear, bait, quotas, boundaries and fishery opening and closing dates. These changes are based on regional requirements, conditions and aim to meet management objectives. In native and invasive fish species while maintaining sustainable angling opportunities for recreational fishers.

A complete list and description of the proposed regulations can be viewed here: https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ pub/ahte

- Advertisement -

Comments must be received by Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. After final decisions have been made, the Freshwater Fishing Regulations Synopsis will be posted online in mid-March: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/fw/ fish/regulations/#Synopsis

Comments will be considered in the final review process. The approved changes will be in effect on April 1, 2019.

For general information about fishing regulations in B.C. CLICK HERE