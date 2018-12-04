-2.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Google Images
Home News The public is being invited to provide feedback on Freshwater Fishing Regulations
News

The public is being invited to provide feedback on Freshwater Fishing Regulations

Tracy Teves

VICTORIA, B.C. – Ministry is going to be changing fishing regulations for 2019-2021 Freshwater Fishing and the public is being invited to provide feedback on these proposed changes.

Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development have proposed changes that include; fishing methods, gear, bait, quotas, boundaries and fishery opening and closing dates.  These changes are based on regional requirements, conditions and aim to meet management objectives. In native and invasive fish species while maintaining sustainable angling opportunities for recreational fishers.

A complete list and description of the proposed regulations can be viewed here: https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/ahte

- Advertisement -

Comments must be received by Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. After final decisions have been made, the Freshwater Fishing Regulations Synopsis will be posted online in mid-March: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/fw/fish/regulations/#Synopsis

Comments will be considered in the final review process. The approved changes will be in effect on April 1, 2019.

For general information about fishing regulations in B.C. CLICK HERE

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Province is increasing fines for unlawful use of off-road vehicles and snowmobiles

RECENT STORIES

News

The Province is increasing fines for unlawful use of off-road vehicles and snowmobiles

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C.- The Province of British Columbia is increasing fines for unlawful use of off-road vehicles and snowmobiles, to...
Read more
Canadian Press

Canada’s ambassador to U.S. tries to head off concerns about oil output cut

Canadian Press -
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Canada's ambassador to the United States says he has done some pre-emptive diplomacy with the Trump administration...
Read more
News

ATCO awarded contract for LNG Canada Workforce Accommodation Protect

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - ATCO was awarded the Modular Supply Contract, with joint efforts to design, engineer and construct a...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

ATCO awarded contract for LNG Canada Workforce Accommodation Protect

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - ATCO was awarded the Modular Supply Contract, with joint efforts to design, engineer and construct a 4,500-person workforce accommodation centre, known...

Sterling Middleton to compete with team Tardi at BC Junior Men’s...

FSJ Motocross Club to hold AGM tonight

B.C. chief says one major oil spill could ruin her nation’s...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.