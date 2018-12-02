-9.5 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, December 2, 2018
News

Thousands line the streets for the annual Santa Claus Parade in Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Thousands of people lined the streets of Fort St. John for the annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday night.

The parade was moved to a new date in 2018. In years previous the parade was scheduled for the third Friday of November.  The City felt moving the date and time of the event would be better due to safety concerns with after work vehicle traffic and the Parades proximity to Remembrance Day.

After the parade, Councillor Gord Klassen announced the top three floats.

  1. Calvary Baptist Church
  2. Fort St. John Figure Skating Club
  3. Child Development Centre
The community also enjoyed free hot dogs from the Sunrise Rotary Club and free coffee from McDonald’s.

Thank you to the City of Fort St. John for sponsoring our live video stream of the parade.  You can watch above on Youtube or below on Facebook.

Adam Reaburn
