Three days left to submit Referendum Packages to the BC Service Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There are three days left to return your completed Referendum Packages to the BC Service Centre in person.

Your completed package is considered received by Elections BC when delivered to a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office even if dropped in a 24 – hour drop box.

These packages must be handed in person before 4:30 pm, Friday, December 7th, 2018.

With current numbers of Referendum Packages received, 34.1 percent from the Peace River North area, that is 8,660 packages out of 25,398 packages sent. While 31.6 percent from the Peace River South area, returned 5,543 packages out of 17,531 packages sent.

The Fort St. John (Service BC Office and 24-hour DropBox) are located at, 10600-100th Street.

For more Service BC Offices and 24-hour DropBox, locations CLICK HERE