-2.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 2018 Referendum on Electoral Reform package and mail in ballot from Elections B.C. - google images
Home News Three days left to submit Referendum Packages to the BC Service Centre
News

Three days left to submit Referendum Packages to the BC Service Centre

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There are three days left to return your completed Referendum Packages to the BC Service Centre in person.

Your completed package is considered received by Elections BC when delivered to a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office even if dropped in a 24 – hour drop box.

These packages must be handed in person before 4:30 pm, Friday, December 7th, 2018.

- Advertisement -

With current numbers of Referendum Packages received, 34.1 percent from the Peace River North area, that is 8,660 packages out of 25,398 packages sent. While 31.6 percent from the Peace River South area, returned 5,543 packages out of 17,531 packages sent.

The Fort St. John (Service BC Office and 24-hour DropBox) are located at, 10600-100th Street.

For more Service BC Offices and 24-hour DropBox, locations CLICK HERE

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleTaylor Speedway seeking curfew extension

RECENT STORIES

News

Taylor Speedway seeking curfew extension

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Speedway is asking District of Taylor Council to extend the current curfew hours. Currently, the...
Read more
News

Fort St John Schools taking part in Classroom Champions Program

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Classrooms from across Fort St. John are teaming up with elite athletes for the...
Read more
News

The public is being invited to provide feedback on Freshwater Fishing Regulations

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Ministry is going to be changing fishing regulations for 2019-2021 Freshwater Fishing and the public is...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

The Province is increasing fines for unlawful use of off-road vehicles...

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C.- The Province of British Columbia is increasing fines for unlawful use of off-road vehicles and snowmobiles, to protect species environmentally sensitive habitats that are...

Canada’s ambassador to U.S. tries to head off concerns about oil...

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Plecas controversy trumps Horgan

ATCO awarded contract for LNG Canada Workforce Accommodation Protect

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.