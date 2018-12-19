3.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Tony and Tina's Wedding
News

Tony and Tina’s Wedding

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stage North Theatre with the FSJ Rotary Club will be presenting a new level of entertainment with their dinner theatre event ‘Tony and Tina’s Wedding’.

This year’s fundraiser for the Rotary Club will see all funds raised from this evening going back into the community to help seniors programs in FSJ.

Tony and Tina’s Wedding is an “environmental/immersive theatre” event which is based on a traditional Italian-American wedding and reception. There will be warm and intrusive stereotypes, that are exaggerated for comic effect as dinner and drinks are served as you enjoy the show at your table.

- Advertisement -

Tickets are $100 per person and include dinner, live theatre, music and dancing.

Dates for the event are January 25, 26 and 31 as well as Feb 1st and 2nd. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Northern Grand Hotel.

To Purchase Tickets CLICK HERE

For more information from the FB Event Page CLICK HERE 

 

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleNew natural gas producer members back $3 million gas clean tech program

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

New natural gas producer members back $3 million gas clean tech program

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - An industry-sponsored fund designed to help develop clean technology using Canadian natural gas is launching a...
Read more
News

Eric Stutzman home in time for Christmas

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It has been a long road for Eric Stutzman and his medical journey yet the...
Read more
News

Mathews Park, Skating Ice Loop is now open

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of FSJ has been flooding the Mathews Skating Ice Loop and it...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Mathews Park, Skating Ice Loop is now open

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of FSJ has been flooding the Mathews Skating Ice Loop and it is now open for people...

Regional District sends Letter of Appreciation to Saulteau First Nation on...

Fourth application for non-medical cannabis retail store location received

Fraser to attend Roundtable meeting in Prince George

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.