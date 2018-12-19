FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stage North Theatre with the FSJ Rotary Club will be presenting a new level of entertainment with their dinner theatre event ‘Tony and Tina’s Wedding’.

This year’s fundraiser for the Rotary Club will see all funds raised from this evening going back into the community to help seniors programs in FSJ.

Tony and Tina’s Wedding is an “environmental/immersive theatre” event which is based on a traditional Italian-American wedding and reception. There will be warm and intrusive stereotypes, that are exaggerated for comic effect as dinner and drinks are served as you enjoy the show at your table.

Tickets are $100 per person and include dinner, live theatre, music and dancing.

Dates for the event are January 25, 26 and 31 as well as Feb 1st and 2nd. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Northern Grand Hotel.

To Purchase Tickets CLICK HERE

For more information from the FB Event Page CLICK HERE