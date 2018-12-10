Tony N Tina’s Wedding Dinner Theatre produced by Stage North

Dinner and fun night out!

An “environmental/immersive theatre” event based on a traditional Italian-American wedding and reception, with warm and intrusive stereotypes, exaggerated for comic effect. While enjoying the show, you will be in a table your family, friends, or co-workers enjoying dinner, drinks and laughter.

Tickets are only $100 per person and include dinner, live theatre, music and dancing.

Fort St John Rotary Club presents Tony N Tina’s wedding produced by Stage North.

Get your tickets at www.energetictickets.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source in Fort St. John.

Dates are January 25 and 26 and 31 and Feb 1 and 2. Doors open each night at 6 p.m. and the show starts at around 6:30 p.m. This is all happening at the Northern Grand Hotel.