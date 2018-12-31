-16.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 31, 2018
News

Top baby names in B.C. for 2018

Tracy Teves
VICTORIA, B.C – In the top position for the most popular name for babies born in British Columbia this year is Liam.

According to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary statistics from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 18, 2018, following the name Liam is Olivia, Emma, Lucas and Oliver,

Yet in 2017, Olivia was the top name, overall. For six of the past seven years, Olivia has been the favourite name for girls born in British Columbia. So far in 2018, that name leads the list for girls, followed by Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Chloe, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Emily and Hannah. Isla is new to the list this year.

After Liam, the top choices for boys born in B.C. in 2018, in order, are Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo. A new addition to the top 10 in 2018 is Leo.

In 2017, Benjamin was the number 1 boys’ name in B.C., followed by Liam, Logan, Lucas, a tie for fifth between Ethan and James, then Oliver, Noah, William and Owen.

Olivia was the number 1 girls’ name in 2017, followed by Emma, Sophia, a tie between Ava and Charlotte, then Emily, Chloe, Hannah, Amelia and Abigail.

Only names whose frequency occurs five or more times are listed.

There have been 40,565 babies born in B.C. in 2018 – 19,821 girls and 20,744 boys. In 2017, there were 44,694 babies born in B.C. – 21,727 girls and 22,967 boys.

To see the full list of the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2017, visit: https://www.health.gov.bc.ca/vs/babynames/baby2017.html

