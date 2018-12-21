Toys for Tickets donates to Salvation Army Toy Drive

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mayor Lori Ackerman, members of City Council, and a by-law enforcement officer were on hand to donate toys to the Salvation Army on Thursday.

Going strong since 2005, Fort St. John City Council, along with City Bylaw Enforcement, teamed up for ‘Toys for Tickets’ to donate toys to the Salvation Army Toy Drive.

Toys for Tickets gave parking meter violation offenders the chance to exchange their tickets with new, unwrapped toys, gift card, or cash donation in exchange for the ticket value.

Executive Director of the Fort St. John Salvation Army, Cameron Eggie, says the Toy Drive will help fill the hampers of about 150 kids this Christmas.

“This year we had about 150 children looking for toys, and this is going to fill those and add to our new birthday program. So any surplus from Christmas, we’re able to now give a birthday present to children over the year, so that’s pretty exciting.”

Toys for Tickets ran from December 3 to December 20.

To learn more about family services offered by the Salvation Army, you can contact them at 250-785-0506.