Trackers beat Vikings at Food Bank Game on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers had a successful game on Friday as they hosted the Camrose Vikings during the third annual Food Bank Game.

At 9:28 into the game, on a power play, Connor Kindrat would score on the Vikings with a feed from Kurtis Lee and Noah Lang making it 1-0.

Then at 7:02 left in the frame, the Vikings would score a goal tying the score at one apiece.

In period two, in another power play situation at 6:43 into the frame, Devin Minard would score one for the Trackers with an assist by Logan Kimmie making the score 2-1.

At 38 seconds into period three, in a power play, Nick Loewen would net a goal with an assist from Logan Kimmie making it a 3-1 lead.

Then at 4:53 into the frame, in another power play, the Loewen and Kimmie duo would shoot another goal sending the score 4-1.

With 2:53 following the Trackers goal, the Vikings would make a goal making the score 4-2.

Then with 8:09 left in the period, Noah Lang extended the Trackers score to 5-2 with a double assist by Chase London and Kurtis Lee.

Then to cap it off, at 6:00 left in the game, Devin Minard would make his second goal of the game with a feed from Owen Floriant and Jaydon Viens making the final score 6-2 over Camrose.

Trackers Coach, Gerard Decaire, says it was a good game in terms of winning.

“The game turned out in our favour. It was 6-2. It was an up-and-down game and back-and-forth but it’s a good way to end 2018.”

All food items collected were donated to the Fort St. John Salvation Army Food Bank.

The Trackers are now off for the Christmas break and will return to the ice on January 4 in Leduc, A.B. against the Roughnecks. Game time is 8:15 p.m.