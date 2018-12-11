3.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 11, 2018
NEBC Yukon Trackers Kyle Schwantz and Owen Floriant were players of the game on Sunday in Fort Saskatchewan. Photo by NEBC Yukon Trackers
Sports

Trackers have busy weekend on the road

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers had a busy weekend on the road as they faced three hockey teams.

On Friday, December 7, the Trackers travelled to Edmonton to take on the St. Albert Blues.

The Trackers had a bit of a tough start as the Blues scored a goal at six minutes into the game. Despite that goal, the Trackers would go on to perform well and win the game 4-1 over the Blues.

On Saturday, December 8, the Trackers would head over to Sherwood Park to visit the Oilers.

This was not their game as the Trackers made only one goal in the first period, with no more goal throughout the rest of the night. The Trackers fell to the Oiler 4-1.

Then on Sunday, December 9, the Trackers wrapped up their road trip with a game against the Rangers in Fort Saskatchewan.

This proved to be an interesting game as both the Trackers and Rangers made two goals each within the first frame making the score tied a two apiece. Neither team was able to score for the rest of the game, resulting in a game-ending tie of 2-2.

Trackers Coach, Gerard Decaire, says this road trip proved to be a successful weekend.

“Overall we were good with the trip. It would’ve been nice to get all three wins, but that happens in the game of hockey.”

Next up for the Trackers is a home game this Friday, December 14, as they host Fort McMurray Barons. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

