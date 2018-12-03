Trackers perform well at home on Sunday against Royals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Trackers performed well during their home game as they hosted the Peace River Royals on Sunday at the North Peace Arena.

In the first period, there was not much scoring throughout the frame, but there were penalties. Both the Trackers and Royals each received three penalties for various infractions.

Then with 3:37 left in the period, the Royals scored taking the lead 1-0 over the Trackers as they headed into the second.

At 2:19 into period two, Noah Lang scored one on the Royals with a double assist from Logan Kimmie and Kurtis Lee tying the score at one apiece.

The score would remain tied for the rest of the frame as there was a lot of back-and-forth control of the puck between the teams.

The Royals made some attempts to bury one into the net, but with no success as Trackers’ goalie, Landon Hatton kept blocking the shots.

In period three, at 45 seconds into the frame, the Trackers started to come alive as Tyler Turner scored one on the Royals with a feed from Logan Kimmie and Kurtis Lee breaking the tie at 2-1.

Then at 28 seconds following that goal, Kurtis Lee shot one into the net with a double assist from Noah Lang and Tyler Turner setting the score at 3-1.

The scoring did not stop for the Trackers as at 6:22 into the period, Chase London scored on the Royals with an assist from Cayden Frenette making the score 4-1.

With 9:36 left in the frame London and Frenette would team up again to make a goal, this time with Frenette scoring and London with the assist, sending the score 5-1.

Then at 9:12 left in the game, Kurtis Lee would make another goal with a feed from Kyle Schwantz and Tyler Turner making the score at 6-1.

The Trackers would go on to the win this game 6-1 over the Royals.

Trackers Head Coach, Gerard Dicaire, says the team struggled in the first half and progressed quite well in the third period.

“We hadn’t played in eight days, we had eight days off since our last game and then all last week with the buses not running we had an optional practice with the freezing rain and stuff. So, with all those things considered, I thought our first period was okay, it was a little sloppy and then we progressed throughout the game, second and third we got a lot better. We kind of let off the gas in the second, not bad, but in the third they decided they wanted to break that tie and once we start scoring it’s hard to stop these guys, their confidence goes through the roof.”

The next game for the Trackers is on the road to Edmonton as they visit the St. Albert Blues on December 7 with puck drop at 8:45 p.m.