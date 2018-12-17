Trackers win at home on Friday over Barons

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Trackers had a successful game on Friday night as they hosted the Fort McMurray Barons.

In period one, the Trackers were able to take many shots on goal but were unable to bury the puck into the Baron’s net.

At 6:15 into the frame, Trackers’ Duncan Ross would receive a two-minute penalty for tripping.

The game would remain scoreless as they headed into the second frame.

In the second period, the struggle would continue for the Trackers as they tried to make a goal on the net.

Eventually, at 7:57 left in the frame, Justin Brownlee shot one into the net with an assist from Markus Ruehl making the score 1-0 for the Trackers. This goal would be the only score in the period.

In period three, the winning streak would continue for the Trackers as they put in a lot of effort during this frame.

At 1:41 into the frame, Logan Kimmie would make a goal on a power play with a feed from Devan Minard and Tyler Turner making the score 2-0.

Then at 8:03 left in the period, Logan Kimmie would make his second goal of the game with an assist from Justin Brownlee sending the score 3-0.

At 1:51 left in the game Cayden Frenette would bury one into the net with a feed from Chase London making it a 4-0 lead for the Trackers.

In the end, the Trackers would shut-out the Barons 4-0.

Trackers coach, Gerard Dicaire, says this was one of the first times his team played a full 60 minutes this season.

“Right from the puck drop, I thought the boys came out to play. That was probably one of the first times all year that we played a full 60 minutes, where we just didn’t stop with the pressure just shooting pucks, getting traffic to the net. So, overall it was a really good game.”

Next up for the Trackers is a home game this Friday, December 21, as they host the Camrose Vikings for the Third Annual Food Bank Game. Puck drop is 12:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.