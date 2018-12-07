-8.7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 7, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Two men charged after shootout with Grande Prairie RCMP
NewsRegional

Two men charged after shootout with Grande Prairie RCMP

Adam Reaburn

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an early morning confrontation on December 4 between Grande Prairie RCMP officers and two men that resulted in the discharge of firearms and serious injury to one of the men.

At approximately 4 a.m., RCMP officers encountered and followed a GMC Sierra truck with two occupants. In the area of 99 Street and 141 Avenue, the driver of the truck stopped and then drove in reverse at high speed and struck the front end of one of the police vehicles on scene.

A confrontation occurred between the occupants of the vehicle and RCMP officers that, based on the evidence gathered to date, led to an exchange of gunfire between the two men and police.

- Advertisement -

A 21-year-old man, believed to have been the driver, sustained injuries to the left leg and left shoulder and was transported to the hospital.

The 30-year-old male passenger, who was not injured, was arrested without further incident. Two sawed-off long-barrelled firearms were recovered on scene. No one else was injured during the course of this incident.

Raymond Andrew RODTKA (21) of Grande Prairie, Alberta is facing the following charges;

  • Attempted murder x 2.
  • Careless use of a firearm.
  • Pointing a firearm x 2.
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm.
  • Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
  • Discharging a firearm with intent x 2.
  • Flight from a peace officer.
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
  • Assault with a weapon.
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00.
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00.
  • Mischief Over $5,000.00.

Kevin Daniel TURNER (30) of Grande Prairie, Alberta is facing the following charges;

  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm.
  • Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting and whether police conduct was lawful.

The RCMP maintains carriage of the investigation into any criminal conduct of the two men in the stolen vehicle. With ASIRT’s investigation underway, there will be no further comment until the matter has been concluded.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleBusy weekend ahead for Trackers

RECENT STORIES

News

RCMP investigate theft of loaded flat deck trailer

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen 2018 flat deck trailer, taken from...
Read more
News

Second Rotary Mega Lottery Early Bird Draw winner announced

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Rotary Club has drawn another winner for the Rotary Mega...
Read more
News

CM Finch Elementary School contributes to Poppy Campaign

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - C.M. Finch Elementary School recently donated $975.00 to the Fort St. John Poppy Campaign. The...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Second Rotary Mega Lottery Early Bird Draw winner announced

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Rotary Club has drawn another winner for the Rotary Mega Lottery early bird draw at...

CM Finch Elementary School contributes to Poppy Campaign

Farmers Advocate Office seeking participants for evaluation survey

Calling all entrepreneurial spirited youths for the 2019 Junior Dragons Den...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.