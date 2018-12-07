Two men charged after shootout with Grande Prairie RCMP

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an early morning confrontation on December 4 between Grande Prairie RCMP officers and two men that resulted in the discharge of firearms and serious injury to one of the men.

At approximately 4 a.m., RCMP officers encountered and followed a GMC Sierra truck with two occupants. In the area of 99 Street and 141 Avenue, the driver of the truck stopped and then drove in reverse at high speed and struck the front end of one of the police vehicles on scene.

A confrontation occurred between the occupants of the vehicle and RCMP officers that, based on the evidence gathered to date, led to an exchange of gunfire between the two men and police.

- Advertisement -

A 21-year-old man, believed to have been the driver, sustained injuries to the left leg and left shoulder and was transported to the hospital.

The 30-year-old male passenger, who was not injured, was arrested without further incident. Two sawed-off long-barrelled firearms were recovered on scene. No one else was injured during the course of this incident.

Raymond Andrew RODTKA (21) of Grande Prairie, Alberta is facing the following charges;

Attempted murder x 2.

Careless use of a firearm.

Pointing a firearm x 2.

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Discharging a firearm with intent x 2.

Flight from a peace officer.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Assault with a weapon.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00.

Mischief Over $5,000.00.

Kevin Daniel TURNER (30) of Grande Prairie, Alberta is facing the following charges;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting and whether police conduct was lawful.

The RCMP maintains carriage of the investigation into any criminal conduct of the two men in the stolen vehicle. With ASIRT’s investigation underway, there will be no further comment until the matter has been concluded.